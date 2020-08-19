Mexico Interested in Getting Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Foreign Minister Says

"I thank the Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli for his visit to the Foreign Ministry. We talked about the Sputnik V vaccine. I expressed our interest in conducting the third phase [of clinical trials] in order to get this vaccine in Mexico as soon as possible," Ebrard said on Twitter.
Agradezco al Embajador de la Federación Rusa, Víctor K. Koronelli, su visita a SRE. Hablamos de la vacuna Sputnik 5. Le externé nuestro interés por aplicar la fase 3 para contar con la vacuna a la brevedad posible en México. pic.twitter.com/9H3Zjd6k2i— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 19, 2020
The Russian Health Ministry previously registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Institute in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). It was named Sputnik V.
RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the fund had received applications from more than 20 countries for the purchase of a billion doses of the domestic vaccine against the coronavirus. At the same time, he noted that Russia had agreed on the production of vaccines in five countries, the available capacities allow producing 500 million doses per year.
