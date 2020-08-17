People Protest Against Strict Coronavirus Measures in Buenos Aires - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Buenos Aires, where people sceptical about strict coronavirus measures are gathering for a rally near the capital’s Obelisk.
The protesters want to demonstrate their objection to the prolonged coronavirus quarantine which has been introduced by President Alberto Fernandez to curb the spread of the virus.
People are also opposing government plans to carry out reforms aimed at bolstering the independence of the judiciary. Critics of these plans say it would help the former president and current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to avoid the consequences of corruption allegations made against her, reportedly because one of her lawyers is on the commission advising the government on the reforms.
