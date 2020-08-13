Argentine Province Interested in Producing Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19, Governor Says

“The provincial government has contacted [Russian Direct Investment Fund] RDIF, the ChemRar group and the Russian Embassy to Argentina to voice our interest in being part of the program for the production and promotion of their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine,” Melella wrote on Twitter.
"We believe that cooperation between countries is necessary to eradicate this pandemic. This vaccine, presented by Russia, is a double-dose scheme that will create long-term immunity, which is very much awaited by citizens," he said.
Earlier in the day, the RDIF and the Brazilian state of Parana agreed to cooperate in the production and marketing of the Sputnik V vaccine, with RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev and Parana Governor Carlos Massa Ratino Junior taking part in the online ceremony of signing the corresponding agreement.
On 11 August, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first Sputnik V vaccine for the prevention of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), developed by Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. RDIF and partners have invested 4 billion rubles ($54.3 million) in the production of a vaccine against coronavirus in Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks. RIDF CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that phase 3 trials would start on Wednesday and would be held abroad as well, namely in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
