Chilean Ambassador to Colombia Attacked, Foreign Minister Says

The incident occurred on Tuesday as Hernandez was heading from his home to the embassy in Bogota.
"I contacted the Ambassador to Colombia, Ricardo Hernandez, who was attacked yesterday", the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.
Me comuniqué con Embajador en Colombia, Ricardo Hernández,quien ayer fue víctima de un ataque armado.Mi reconocimiento al escolta de Carabineros,Sgto. 2º, Eduardo Garrido, quien repelió el asalto utilizando su arma de servicio.— Andrés Allamand (@allamand) August 5, 2020
He thanked a member of the ambassador's security service who repelled the attack.
The Colombian authorities are investigating the circumstances of the attack.
