Colombian Supreme Court Orders House Arrest of Ex-President Alvaro Uribe – Reports

The former president has been under investigation over allegations that he bribed and pressured witnesses to remain silent over his presumed links to paramilitary groups and organized crime, La FM broadcaster said.
Writing on Twitter after the announcement, Uribe said that his detention will cause a divide among the Colombian nation.
"The deprivation of my freedom causes deep sadness for my family and Colombians, who still believe that I did something positive for my homeland", the ex-president tweeted.
La privación de mi libertad me causa profunda tristeza por mi señora, por mi familia y por los colombianos que todavía creen que algo bueno he hecho por la Patria— Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) August 4, 2020
Uribe was the Colombian president from 2002 to 2010. After leaving office, he has served as a senator. According to domestic media reports, current President Ivan Duque has voiced his support for Uribe, saying that he is assured of his innocence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)