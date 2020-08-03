Ecuador’s President Announces Restructuring of Foreign Debt

Ecuador has secured the backing of most of its bondholders to renegotiate about $17.4 billion in debt, President Lenin Moreno said on 3 August. This is a key step for the country, which is facing severe liquidity problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The president added that thanks to this process, resources will be freed up for social protection and the economic reactivation of the country.
The Latin American country has proposed a renegotiation process to the holders that includes a reduction of some 1,540 million dollars in the principal of the debt, an extension of the maturity of the papers, and lower interest rates.
