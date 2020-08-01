Nearly Everyone Destined to Catch Coronavirus, Brazil's President Bolsonaro Says

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose recovery from COVID-19 lasted mere days, again downplayed the risk of a new infection and asked people not to be afraid, during a meeting with his supporters in the municipality of Bage, saying that almost everyone will someday be infected with COVID-19, according to the Folha de Sao Paulo media outlet.
"I knew I was going to catch it someday, as I think unfortunately nearly everyone here is going to catch it eventually. What are you afraid of? Face up to it," Bolsonaro said as quoted by the Folha de Sao Paulo media outlet.
Recently, coronavirus was detected in Bolsonaro's wife Michelle. She is now in self-isolation.
Bolsonaro, who is widely criticised for being coronavirus sceptic, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 7 July and subsequently quarantined in the presidential palace in Brasilia.
During the quarantine, he several times received journalists and political supporters and never failed to remove his mask.
All comments
Show new comments (0)