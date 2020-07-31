Brazil's President Bolsonaro Has 'Mould' in Lungs After Coronavirus Infection

Jair Bolsonaro, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is again under medical supervision. He is suspected of having a fungal infection in his lungs. The politician felt unwell the day before, after which he passed all the necessary tests.
"I just did a blood test. I was feeling kind of weak yesterday. They found a bit of infection also,” he said. "Now I'm on antibiotics."
"After 20 days indoors, I have other problems. I have mould in my lungs," Bolsonaro added.
Brazil is now the world's second worst affected country to the United States, with more than 2.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 88,000 related deaths, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organisation.
