Bolivia's Interim President Shows No COVID-19 Symptoms Despite Testing Positive, Doctor Says

On Thursday, Anez announced having tested positive for the coronavirus disease but added that she felt normal and would work in isolation.
"At the moment she is stable, [and] absolutely asymptomatic, she has none of the coronavirus-related symptoms", Miranda said in an interview with Cadena A TV channel.
According to the doctor, the disease is at the initial stage, and Anez can keep working from her home.
Earlier, it was reported that Bolivia's minister of health, head of the Central Bank and head of the presidential administration have all been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Bolivia has confirmed a total of 44,113, with a death toll of 1,638.
