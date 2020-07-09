Bolivian Interim President Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez has contracted COVID-19, according to a video message she posted on late Thursday.
"The COVID-19 test turned out to be positive. I feel normal and will work in isolation", Annez wrote on her Twitter page.
He dado positivo a Covid19, estoy bien, trabajaré desde mi aislamiento. Juntos, vamos a salir adelante. pic.twitter.com/oA4YVYlZFa— Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) July 9, 2020
Bolivia's minister of health, head of the Central Bank and head of the presidential administration have all been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
In late June, Bolivia's health minister warned that the coronavirus outbreak in the country had reached the stage of rapid growth after health authorities detected record spikes in new cases.
So far, the country has registered a total of 42,984 cases of coronavirus, including 1,577 fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University count shows.
