At Least One Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Sao Paulo, Brazil

A small aircraft, BE-58, prefixo PR-OFI, has crashed near Campo de Marte airport, north Sao Paulo, according to the local fire department.
The accident occurred in the late hours of Wednesday. The crash caused a fire at the scene, but it has already been controlled.
Footage shared online shows the site in flames and several engines working at the scene.
CAI AVIÃO ✈️ EM SP: A Infraero lamenta o acidente ocorrido com a aeronave BE-58, prefixo PR-OFI, que vinha de Ubatuba para o Campo de Marte. A aeronave, ao tentar fazer o pouso, apresentou problemas e acabou caindo na avenida Braz Leme. pic.twitter.com/OOGowBo5sl— Maicon Mendes (@Oficialmmendes) July 8, 2020
Um avião acaba de cair. Região da Brás Leme. Aeroporto Campo de Marte. pic.twitter.com/Pn2XvLZX60— Moisés Costa (@moisesffelipe) July 8, 2020
The plane was flying from Ubatuba and reportedly had issues when trying to land, but the exact cause of the crash remains unknown so far.
Vídeo do local da queda do avião de pequeno porte em São Paulo pic.twitter.com/vqYAO0SVmU— AEROIN (@aero_in) July 8, 2020
