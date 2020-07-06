Brazil's President Bolsonaro Has Coronavirus Symptoms - Reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has COVID-19 symptoms, his test results are due tomorrow at noon, CNN Brazil reported on Monday.
Jair Bolsonaro has Covid-19 symptoms, temperature, test results due by noon tomorrow, CNN says pic.twitter.com/MnXgK2B3dJ— Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) July 6, 2020
The idea said that Bolsonaro showed a temperature of 38°C and is taking hydroxychlorochinum. Due to coronavirus symptoms, his schedule for this week has been cancelled.
According to Globo, the president told reporters that he returned from the hospital where he did a lung check and assured that everything is "okay".
Previously in March, Bolsonaro dismissed reports that he was infected with coronavirus and called on the public not to believe "the fake news".
