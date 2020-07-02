5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits South of Mexico, Seismologists Say

Another earthquake has followed in the wake of a deadly 7.4 magnitude tremor that left 10 people dead and damaged 55 cultural heritage sites in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

A series of earthquakes have shaken the southern state of Oaxaca, with the latest tremor being 5.5 in magnitude, according to data provided by the Mexican National Seismological Service.

The seismologists said that the quake was registered 22 kilometres (13.6 miles) southeast of Pinotepa Nacional at 11:17 (17:17 GMT). The epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

The US Geological Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) have estimated the earthquake as 5.2 in magnitude.

There is no information about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

Preliminar: SISMO Magnitud 5.5 Loc 22 km al SURESTE de PINOTEPA NACIONAL, OAX 02/07/20 11:17:54 Lat 16.18 Lon -97.93 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/fx490qGrEu — Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) July 2, 2020

Several videos of shaking furniture and swinging lamps have already appeared online.

El @SASMEX informó que se detectó un sismo a las 11:18 hrs. sin embargo, NO AMERITÓ ALERTA SÍSMICA, pero en algunos lugares de la CDMX se activaron alertas sísmicas particulares pic.twitter.com/xe33Vts7rM — La Silla Rota (@lasillarota) July 2, 2020

​According to the Mexican National Seismological Service, a 4.0 magnitude quake was registered earlier today 28 kilometres (17 miles) from the city of San Pedro Pochutla in the same region.

Prior to this, seismologists reported a 4.0 magnitude quake registered 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Petatlan.

Last week, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southeast of the city of La Crucecita in the state of Oaxaca, leaving 10 people dead and dozens injured. The quake, which was felt in 11 of the country’s states, seriously damaged five hospitals in the south of Mexico.