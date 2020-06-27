Register
27 June 2020
    Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez presents evidence of “ultra-right plans to promote regime change involving key Venezuelan opposition leaders such as Juan Guaido, Roberto Marrero, and Leopoldo Lopez

    Venezuela Says Botched Maritime Raid Targeting Maduro Was Planned in Spanish Embassy Building

    Latin America
    by
    The conspirators, led by two members of the American private security company Silvercorp that was purportedly hired by opposition leader Juan Guaido, were planning to kidnap President Nicolas Maduro and take him to the US. The raid was thwarted by the Venezuelan military in its early stages.

    Venezuela has complained that the building of Spain's Embassy in Caracas served as a base for the planning of the botched operation to kidnap President Maduro, which was reportedly organised by the country's opposition forces. Addressing the nation on television, Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez accused Spain of covering up for the opposition and its plans to murder Venezuelan officials.

    Rodriguez further slammed Madrid's inaction regarding the activities of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, acting from Spain's diplomatic mission in Caracas.

    "Does the Government of Spain know that Leopoldo Lopez continues to make videoconferences with the sole purpose of discussing his plans to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro? Does the Spanish government have anything to say about this?" Rodriguez wondered.

    The minister also said that he had invited High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to speak out on the matter of one of the bloc's members lending its embassy to those who plot crimes against Venezuela.

    Lopez has been hiding in Spain's Embassy in Caracas since May 2019, after a military coup organised by self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido failed to topple the country's elected President Nicolas Maduro.

    Botched Toppling of Maduro

    The Venezuelan military thwarted on 3 May an attempted naval raid by heavily-armed mercenaries arriving from Colombia who were planning to topple Nicolas Maduro by securing Caracas Airport, kidnapping the president, and taking him out of the country, purportedly to the US.

    Two of the detained mercenaries turned out to be employees of the American private security company Silvercorp - Luke Denman and Airan Berry. Both confirmed that they were hired to train a group of plotters to kidnap Maduro and that the company was hired by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

    Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez walks to gate of the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas to speak with the press, in Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019
    © AP Photo / Martin Mejia
    Spain Not to Allow its Embassy to Become Centre for Venezuelan Opposition Figure Lopez's Political Activity

    President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US and POTUS Donald Trump personally of being the masterminds behind plans to topple him. Washington has actively supported Guaido ever since he proclaimed himself the interim president in January 2019. Media reports also suggest that the US helped Guaido organise another coup attempt on 30 April 2019, during which the self-proclaimed interim president unsuccessfully tried to get the Venezuelan Army to join his cause of ousting Maduro.

    Related:

    Maduro: Guaido Hammered Out Venezuela Coup at the White House in February
    ‘Nobody is Using Word Coup’: As With Venezuela, OAS Aids US Attack on Bolivia’s Sovereignty
    Venezuelan Army Announces Arrest of Two More Mercenaries Involved in Failed Maduro Kidnap Attempt
    Venezuela's Defence Minister Dumped Coup Plotters to Watch Avengers: Endgame - Report
    Captured Mercenary Admits Plans to Kidnap Venezuela's Maduro, Take Him to US on Plane
    Nothing Changed: Why US Coups in Latin America in 20th Century Resemble Recent Events in Venezuela
    Leopoldo Lopez, Jorge Rodriguez, Juan Guaido, Spain, Venezuela
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Votre message a été envoyé!
