Man Reportedly Sets Bus on Fire in Front of Brazilian President Bolsonaro's Residence - Photos

According to the G1 news portal, the suspect spilt gasoline on the bus, set it on fire, and then went outside, shouting "Down with Bolsonaro!" The incident took place in front of Palacio do Planalto, the official workplace of the Brazilian president, located in the national capital of Brasilia.
Homem entra em ônibus com líquido inflamável e isqueiro, ateia fogo no transporte coletivo e grita “fora Bolsonaro”. Não haverá nenhuma menção a ele como terrorista, mas podem apostar que será tratado como manifestante.https://t.co/rd7jgLSYpC— Carlos Jordy (@carlosjordy) June 25, 2020
The arsonist was detained and taken to the police commissariat. Firefighters put out the bus that only partially burned out. There were reportedly 10 passengers in the bus, none of them was injured.
EU É QUE SOU EXTREMISTA NÉ?— Sara Winter (@_SaraWinter) June 25, 2020
Homem é acusado de incendiar ônibus em frente ao Palácio do Planalto; segundo testemunhas, ele gritou palavras contra @jairbolsonaro https://t.co/py9wjVrFtu
The news comes amid the ongoing health crisis, as COVID-19 is ravaging the Latin American country. At the moment, Brazil is the second-worst hit country in the world, with over 1.2 mln infected and around 55,000 deceased from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
