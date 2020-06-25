Register
12:44 GMT25 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94)

    Be Ready for ‘Forceful Response’, Venezuelan MoD Warns US Navy on Its Caribbean 'Act of Provocation'

    © CC0
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/72/1079717296_0:110:1280:830_1200x675_80_0_0_2953507bad6320293291463b2379d6c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202006251079718275-be-ready-for-forceful-response-venezuelan-mod-warns-us-navy-on-its-caribbean-act-of-provocation/

    On Tuesday, the US Southern Command said that the American Navy missile destroyer USS Nitze had carried out a "freedom of navigation" mission in the vicinity of Venezuela’s coast.

    Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino has warned the US Navy against conducting operations close to the South American country’s territorial waters.

    “A US Navy destroyer approached within 30 miles [48 kilometres] of the coast, in a clear act of provocation. It cannot be termed otherwise […] it is a clear defiant act”, Padrino told a military gathering in the northern state of Carabobo on Wednesday.

    He also cautioned that if the US warship conducted “military operations” in Venezuelan waters, it “will receive a forceful response from our armed forces”.

    The statement followed the US Southern Command saying in a press release on Tuesday that the US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Nitze “conducted a freedom of navigation operation […] in international waters outside Venezuela’s 12 nautical-mile territorial jurisdiction”.

    According to the press release, US Navy and Coast Guard vessels are currently operating in the Caribbean “as part of the president [Trump]’s enhanced counter-narcotics operation”.

    The same anti-drug goal was mentioned by the US Air Force (USAF) last week, when they dispatched two surveillance aircraft to a base located a few dozen miles off the Venezuelan coast.

    This was preceded by Washington designating several top Venezuelan officials, including President Maduro, as “narco-terrorists", filing federal indictments against them and issuing multimillion-dollar rewards for their capture. Maduro refuted the accusations, stressing that the US “laid new false charges” and that “Venezuela has been at the forefront of the fight against illegal drug trafficking for 15 years”.

    Iranian Oil Shipments to Venezuela 

    The US counter-narcotics missions come after Washington’s so-called “maximum pressure” on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro failed to deter a huge shipment of Iranian gasoline to the South American country late last month.

    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020

    The deliveries were followed by Washington slapping sanctions on the captains of five Iranian tankers that delivered an estimated 1.5 million barrels’ worth of gasoline to Venezuela, in a move that was slammed by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza as “an outburst of arrogance”.

    According to him, the sanctions indicate “more evidence of the Trump hawks’ hatred of all Venezuelans”.

    In order to topple democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro, Washington started slapping tough economic sanctions on the Venezuelan economy, which is in the grip of an ongoing crisis, back in 2018.

    Part of America's sanctions pressure was the freezing of US-based assets of the national oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), something that was slammed by Caracas as an unlawful move and an attempt by Washington to get its hands on Venezuela's oil reserves.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Meant to Pressure Venezuela Amid Pandemic to Initiate Power Change, Minister Says
    ‘A Suez Moment’: Inability to Halt Iran-Venezuela Oil Aid Exposes Deepening US Decline - Academic
    US Mercenary Behind Botched Venezuela Incursion Associated With Businessman Who Betrayed Maduro
    Maduro Defends Iran & Venezuela’s Right to 'Trade Freely', Thanks Tehran for Help Amid US Sanctions
    Tags:
    provocation, territorial waters, mission, destroyer, US Navy, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuelan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Historic Shots of 1945 Victory Parade in Moscow
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse