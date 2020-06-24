Six People Killed in Light Aircraft Crash in Northern Mexico

"Investigators found in the municipality of Balleza a crashed Cessna aircraft with the bodies of the pilot and five passengers", the office said in a statement.
State prosecutor Cesar Augusto Peniche added that all the people onboard were the members of one family.
"No tenemos información de alguna llamada de auxilio... nos enteramos debido a que la familia reportó que la aeronave no llegó a su destino": César Augusto Peniche, Fiscal de #Chihuahua en #AzucenaxFórmula— Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) June 23, 2020
One woman and four children are among the victims, Milenio news outlet reported, citing state authorities. According to the news outlet, the crash of the aircraft occurred on a hill between the El Tule and Parral limits.
The Prosecutor's Office said the day before the plane took off from the municipality of Camargo in the direction of Guasave (Sinaloa State), but did not arrive at its destination.
On Tuesday morning, an aerial search operation discovered its wreckage near the border of the states of Chihuahua and Sinaloa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)