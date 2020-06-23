Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Buildings, Sidewalks in Central Mexico - Video

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico on Tuesday, as people rushed on the streets from their homes after city alarms alerted residents minutes before the tremors.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 7.4 miles southeast of the city of La Crucecita in the state of Oaxaca.
Imágenes del terremoto en Mexico— Raul Lopez (@PepeBeisbol) June 23, 2020
RT @yaredi: Así me toco en bosques de las Lomas, en mi edificio, así la banqueta. #sismocdmx #sismo pic.twitter.com/aFIQ3OQzAx
Earthquake in Mexico City- still occurring - not sure where epicenter is nor if there is any real damage pic.twitter.com/KDAou9YhPG— 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓵𝓾𝓬𝓱𝓪 (@Andalalucha) June 23, 2020
Se sintió muy fuerte temblor en Puebla Sismo Mexico 23 de Junio 2020 pic.twitter.com/MFAgSGrOUb— Nury Freitez (@Nuryfreitez) June 23, 2020
No official reports about possible casualties have been issued yet.
7⃣4⃣ 🇲🇽 Earthquake Mw 7.4, 23/06 10:29, depth: 10 Km, OAXACA, MEXICO (Source: GFZ Potsdam) #earthquake #terremoto #temblor - https://t.co/d0GW5NPeMG pic.twitter.com/Duqmkrw1aO— EQGR (@eqgr) June 23, 2020
