Man Rams Car Into Chinese Embassy in Buenos Aires

A man has driven his car into the Chinese Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, local media reported on late Monday.
The Chinese ambassador to Argentina was not at the premises at the time of the incident.
🇨🇳💥🚗 | Un hombre intentó derribar el portón de la Embajada de China en Buenos Aires con su auto. Fuentes de @CancilleriaARG aseguraron que el hombre pidió que lo atendieran y como no lo hicieron, chocó contra el edificio. pic.twitter.com/2MwLChLbBj— ᴅɪᴘʟᴏᴍᴀᴄɪᴀ ᴀᴄᴛɪᴠᴀ (@DiploActiva) June 23, 2020
A bomb squad was called to the scene, but found no explosives in the man's vehicle.
According to footage circulating on social media, the suspect said that he "knows the truth about COVID-19" and needed "help from the Chinese Embassy".
