Register
22:11 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An E-3 Sentry with the US Air Force

    US Air Force Dispatches Surveillance Planes to Island off Venezuela’s Coast

    © Flickr / Airman Magazine
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202006221079692415-us-air-force-dispatches-surveillance-planes-to-island-off-venezuelas-coast/

    The US Air Force has dispatched two surveillance aircraft to a base just off the Venezuelan coast for what it calls “counter-narcotics operations.” The move comes as Washington looks to enhance its “maximum pressure” against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

    Several intelligence-gathering aircraft and support planes have flown to Curaçao’s Hato International Airport with about 200 personnel for what US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) says is a temporary assignment.

    “Two patrol aircraft, an E-3 Sentry (AWACS) and E-8 Joint STARS (JSTARS), supported by two KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft, will fly detection and monitoring missions in international airspace to help US and international law enforcement authorities disrupt and defeat transnational criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics in the region,” SOUTHCOM said in a June 19 news release.

    While the statement makes no specific mention of Venezuela, there can be little question at which country the operation is aimed. The island sits just a few dozen miles off the Venezuelan coast.

    The E-3 Sentry, an airborne early warning aircraft with a huge radome on top, was spotted flying to Curaçao on Monday, as was a C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft, possibly carrying support crew and equipment.

    ​The flights are notable also since Washington and its allies typically raise alarm when Russian or Chinese aircraft make entirely routine flights within or in direct proximity to their own territories, but behave as if basing their own spy planes just miles off the coast of a foreign power is routine.

    The US has been using counter-narcotics missions as a way to bring additional pressure against the Venezuelan government, especially after US “maximum pressure” failed to deter a huge shipment of Iranian gasoline to the South American country last month.

    In April, the Trump administration announced new “enhanced counter-narcotics operations” in the Caribbean, claiming that drug runners were using the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic to step up their shipments into the US.

    Around the same time, Washington designated several top Venezuelan officials, including Maduro, as “narco-terrorists,” filing federal indictments against them and issuing multimillion-dollar rewards for their capture. Shortly thereafter, a group of US-based mercenaries, many of whom were former US Special Forces operatives, attempted an ill-fated kidnapping operation aimed at capturing Maduro, but their efforts were interrupted by Venezuelan fishermen, who captured them.

    Numerous US surveillance and maritime patrol aircraft have since been spotted in the Caribbean and even just off the Venezuelan coast, including a P-3 Orion ship hunter-killer aircraft and an E-8 JSTARS electronic surveillance aircraft.

    ​When five Iranian tankers arrived in May amid fears that a squadron of US Navy warships dispatched to the Caribbean would attempt to intercept them, the Veneuzelan military deployed to another coastal island and sent its own escorts to guide the tankers in, all of which arrived without incident. However, amid the uproar from Washington and new threats of sanctions, several other aid vessels were intimidated into turning back, including two ships sailing under the Liberian flag, Sputnik reported.

    Since January 2019, the US has claimed Maduro’s presidency has no legitimacy, and Washington has supported opposition figure Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate interim leader. Despite several coup attempts, Guaido’s movement has failed to gain power in the country, and the US has steadily increased economic and political pressure on Venezuela with sanctions and support for clandestine rebel groups in the country in a bid to force Maduro from power.

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    Ex-UK FM Was Glad to Join Trump in Pressuring Venezuela, Freezing Gold Assets – Bolton Reveals
    Another Iranian Tanker Carrying Fuel, Spare Parts for Refineries Nears Sanctions-Hit Venezuela
    Trump Would Only Meet With Venezuela's Maduro to Discuss His 'Peaceful Exit From Power'
    Tags:
    Curacao, narcotics, surveillance, US Air Force, Boeing E-3 Sentry, JSTARS, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse