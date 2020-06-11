Residents of Venezuela's Caracas Awakened by 4.4 Magnitude Quake Registered East of City

The quake took place at 5:40 a.m. local time (9:40 GMT).
"I got very scared because I felt how all of my building trembled", Marlene Diaz, a resident of the Chacao municipality, told Sputnik.
People living in the nearby cities of Guatire and Guarenas felt the tremors as well.
"I felt my bed moving with a lot of strength and awakened my family members, but, as it passed very quickly, we decided to stay at home", Rosana Garcia, a Guatire resident, said.
Sismo de magnitud 4.4 en la Isla la Tortuga se sintió en sectores de Caracas - https://t.co/WLuhQx0YOE pic.twitter.com/7az2JODCRh— Class 98.7FM Noticias (@Class987FM) June 11, 2020
According to the Venezuelan Foundation of Seismological Research, the 4.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at a depth of 5.5 miles on Tortuga Island.
