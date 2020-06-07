Register
05:43 GMT07 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Brazil Removes Months of Data on COVID-19 Tally Amid Claims of ‘Fanciful, Manipulated’ Statistics

    © AFP 2020 / Michael Dantas
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107953/63/1079536379_0:270:2730:1806_1200x675_80_0_0_8749b682e00ace939c967f6ef1ca005f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202006071079544088-brazil-removes-months-of-data-on-covid-19-tally-amid-claims-of-fanciful-manipulated-statistics/

    Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been under a barrage of criticism from experts, deploring the country’s statistics on COVID-19 as woefully deficient and in some instances manipulated, while the central government was slammed for its failings in handling the outbreak

    Saturday Brazil deleted from its covid.saude.gov.br website the coronavirus data it had been documenting daily, weekly and monthly by state and municipality, only stating there were 27,075 new cases and 904 deaths in the past 24 hours, and adding that 10,209 patients had recovered, reported Reuters. Brazil currently has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases, and has been registering a higher death tally of late than any other nation. 

    The page was taken down on Friday and reloaded on Saturday, offering a revised layout and only a fraction of the coronavirus data.

    The country’s health ministry announced it would stop publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections, reporting only cases and deaths in the past 24 hours, while omitting a total figure.

    Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) and her colleague transport a patient, who suffers from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from the Emergency Service to the Delphina Rinaldi Abdel Aziz hospital in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. Picture taken May 12, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Bruno Kelly
    Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) and her colleague transport a patient, who suffers from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from the Emergency Service to the Delphina Rinaldi Abdel Aziz hospital in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. Picture taken May 12, 2020.

    Late on 6 June the health ministry reported 27,075 new confirmed cases of the respiratory infection, and 904 COVID-19-related deaths since the Friday update.

    According to Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, the cumulative statistics did not reflect the true situation with the pandemic.

    Bolsonaro went on Twitter to confirm his stance, saying that "the cumulative data... does not reflect the moment the country is in", while adding that more measures were being taken to "improve the reporting of cases".

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets his supporters at the ramp of the Planalto Palace, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brasilia, Brazil June 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADO
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets his supporters at the ramp of the Planalto Palace, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brasilia, Brazil June 5, 2020

    Carlos Wizard, a businessman touted as likely to take up a high-level post in the health ministry, underscored that the federal government would be conducting a review to determine a “more accurate” toll.

    “The number we have today is fanciful or manipulated,” Wizard said.

    Critics have been quick to pronounce the move as seeking to conceal the true toll of the disease in the Latin American nation.

    A council of state health secretaries was quoted as vowing to fight the changes introduced by Bolsonaro, who has been slammed by critics for downplaying the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic and opposing attempts to impose quarantines, curfews and social distancing. The President argued that these measures were likely to have a more damaging fallout for the economy than the pandemic itself.

    "The authoritarian, insensitive, inhumane and unethical attempt to make the COVID-19 deaths invisible will not prosper," the health secretaries’ council said Saturday, as quoted by The New York Times.

    Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Latin America’s largest nation is fewer only than in the US, with many health experts believing the number of infections will rise even further, insisting that Brazil is weeks away from its peak.

    Last week, Brazil's death toll surpassed that of Italy – which was was the hardest-hit European country hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
    From the outset, Bolsonaro had dismissed the COVID-19 outbreak as a "media trick" and a "little flu", while publicly ridiculing quarantine restrictions.

    "We will all die one day," the president said as quoted by Último Segundo in late March.

    He continued to call for lockdown measures imposed by local authorities to be lifted, accusing state governors and mayors who opted for stricter measures of seeking to use the issue for political gain.

    Brazil has reported 904 deaths and 27,075 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
    It currently has 672,846 cases — the second-highest in the world after the United States.

    Earlier, the country’s Health Ministry predicted that the situation with the epidemic would stabilise by July, and a gradual slowdown would start in August.

    Related:

    São Paulo Hospitals Near Full Capacity as Brazil’s COVID-19 Cases Surge
    How COVID-19 is Hitting Brazil's Economy, Bolsonaro's Approval Ratings
    Brazil Rises to 2nd Place in COVID-19 Cases, Overtaking Russia - Health Ministry
    COVID-19: Bolsonaro is Losing Ground & Becoming Isolated in Brazil's Political Arena, Journo Says
    Bolsonaro Threatens to Follow in US Footsteps and Leave WHO
    Tags:
    Jair Bolsonaro, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus, COVID-19, Brazil, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on 20 May 2020 in Austin, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars, wine tasting rooms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, bingo halls, aquariums, and equestrian events will be allowed to open on Friday, 22nd May despite a surge in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
    Beauty of Earthly Landscapes Which Can Only Be Seen From Above
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse