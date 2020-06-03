Strong 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Chile, EMSC Reports

An earthquake of 6.8-magnitude struck northern Chile on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There were no immediate reports about any damage or casualties.
Chile is situated in the easternmost part of the Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean, where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur, including powerful ones.
M6.8 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 216 km E of #Antofagasta (#Chile) 17 min ago. Read eyewitnesses' stories & share yours: https://t.co/ACqt3I5i1m— EMSC (@LastQuake) June 3, 2020
