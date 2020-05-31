6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Peru, USGS Reports

According to preliminary information provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck 32 km west-northwest of Lampa, Peru, at a depth of 153.4 km.
There were no immediate reports about any damage or casualties.
Prelim M6.0 Earthquake southern Peru May-31 05:09 UTC, updates https://t.co/OceO3Z1Non— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) May 31, 2020
In May 2019, two people were killed and over 30 people injured after a devastating 8.0-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Peru and neighbouring Ecuador.
According to Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, the 2019 quake was the most powerful to hit the earthquake-prone country in 12 years.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
