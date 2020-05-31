Venezuela to Ease COVID-19 Lockdown From Monday

"New sectors of the economy will reopen at this stage — banks, dentistry, constructions", Maduro said at a press conference. The president added that barbershops, shoe stores, and car repair shops would also be allowed to reopen.
Earlier this week, Maduro already said that Venezuela aimed to ease the lockdown on 1 June. At the same time, the president added that selective quarantine regimes or curfews may be re-imposed in regions if coronavirus will spread at a high rate.
On 28 May, Caracas reached a deal with the United Nations Development Programme allowing for a portion of the gold it has stored in UK vaults to be accessed and spent on food and medicine purchases in coronavirus response, according to Venezuelan Central Bank governor Calixto Ortega.
As of 30 May, Venezuela has confirmed 1,327 COVID-19 cases and 11 coronavirus-related fatalities, the World Health Organization data shows.
