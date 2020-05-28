Fake News Probe: Jair Bolsonaro Accuses Rivals of Trying to Remove Him by Stifling Free Speech

Brazilian Preisdent Jair Bolsonaro has accused his political opponents of orchestrating police raids on his supporters in a bid to oust him from office.
The country's Supreme Court last year launched a criminal probe into "fake news and internet threats" targeting the court, its members and family members.
Federal police conducted raids on the homes of some of Bolsonaro's allies in five states and the Federal District that incorporates the capital, Brasilia.
