Brazil Rises to 2nd Place in COVID-19 Cases, Overtaking Russia - Health Ministry

Brazil overtook Russia in coronavirus infections on Friday, adding 20,803 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the current total to 330,890, according to data posted by the country's Ministry of Health. The country registered 1,001 new coronavirus deaths over the period, increasing the death toll to 21,048.
Russia has 326,448 confirmed cases and 3,249 deaths, according to the country's Health Ministry data.
Brazil is now second in the list of the most coronavirus-affected countries in the world, with the United States topping the list with over 1,5 million confirmed infections. The São Paulo region is the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, with over 76,000 people infected and more than 5,000 deaths.
The first COVID-19 infection in Brazil was registered on 26 February, one day after the end of carnival.
Around the world, there are over 5.1 million registered COVID-19 infections, and the disease has claimed more than 336,000 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
