Register
22:32 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)

    Iranian News Agency Warns US Acts Over Venezuela Fuel Shipments Will Not 'Go Without Repercussion'

    © AFP 2020 / ATTA KENARE
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    6483
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202005151079320347-iranian-news-agency-warns-us-acts-over-venezuela-fuel-shipments-will-not-go-without-repercussion/

    An Iranian news agency has warned the US against taking action against several Iranian-flagged tankers transporting fuel to Venezuela, as Washington has threatened.

    "If the United States, just like pirates, intends to create insecurity on international waterways, it would be taking a dangerous risk and that will certainly not go without repercussion," Iran's Nour News Agency said on Friday, citing reports that US warships were en route to intercept the tankers in the Caribbean.

    On Thursday, an unnamed US official told Reuters the Trump administration was considering possible actions against the tanker shipments.

    “It is not only unwelcome by the United States but it’s unwelcome by the region, and we’re looking at measures that can be taken,” the official said, who indicated Washington believed with a "high degree of certainty” Caracas intended to pay for the fuel with gold. Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojjatollah Soltani has explicitly denied the accusation.

    Earlier on Friday, the US Navy's Twitter account shared photos of four US warships - three guided-missile destroyers and a littoral combat ship - on patrol in the Caribbean. It was the second such tweet this week, with another on Wednesday including a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

    According to reports, five tankers sailing under the Iranian flag are transporting refined fuel to Venezuela, where more than a year's worth of siege by the United States has strangled the Venezuelan economy, blocking importation of parts necessary to keep industries running. As a result, in January, the country was forced to shut down its last oil refinery, meaning that although its primary export is petroleum, Venezuela is now experiencing a fuel shortage.

    Following reports of potential US actions against the shipment, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced the prospective actions on Twitter as "more evidence for the world that we will send to the International Criminal Court." He continued, "Against the background of the pandemic, Washington is tracing ships that transport our oil and carry fuel. This is a gross violation of international law and of the fundamental rights of Venezuelans.”

    Last month, Tehran received significant flak for helping Caracas restart its broken catalytic cracking unit at the huge Cardon refinery, a necessary step in the refinement of crude oil into the variety of fuels that can be made from it.

    Related:

    Politics of Diversion: Trump Pivots Toward Conflict With Iran & Venezuela
    Tehran Denies US Envoy's Claims About Iran Helping Venezuela in Exchange for Gold
    Iran Reportedly Sends Five Tankers to Venezuela Amid US Economic Blockade
    Tags:
    interception, US Navy, fuel tanker, Venezuela, news agency, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse