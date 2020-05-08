Register
14:07 GMT08 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while hosting Texas Governor Greg Abbott about what his state has done to restart business during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Oval Office at the White House May 07, 2020 in Washington, DC.

    'It Would Be Invasion': Trump Denies Orchestrating Raid on Maduro, Says Would Do It Differently

    © AFP 2020 / POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    4232
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107924/48/1079244890_0:49:3071:1777_1200x675_80_0_0_970d57322428e58b0701e653cdbc0756.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202005081079244465-trump-says-he-has-nothing-to-do-with-botched-venezuela-raid/

    Previously, one of the two American citizens arrested in Venezuela admitted to working for a private US military company called Silvercorp USA with the aim of kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Donald Trump of orchestrating the botched raid.

    US President Donald Trump has once again denied his alleged involvement in a failed armed raid on Venezuela claiming that he knows "nothing about it". He went on to argue that if he had wanted to do something like that, he would have done it in a different fashion than the plotters captured by the Venezuelan military.

    "I wouldn't send a small little group, it would be called an army. If we ever did anything about Venezuela [...] it would be an invasion", Trump said.

    The POTUS went on to say that he wouldn't make a secret out of his plans to attack Venezuela if he were to choose to do so. Trump called the captured plotters a "rogue group" consisting mostly of non-Americans.

    "A lot of Venezuelans [in that group], I think people from other countries also [...] I saw their pictures on a beach. It wasn’t led by General George Washington, obviously", the US president said.

    Failed Raid on Caracas

    The Venezuelan military captured 13 people involved in an attempted armed naval raid on the country on 3 May, with two of them being US citizens. One of the Americans, Luke Denman, later confessed on 6 May that the group was plotting to kidnap Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and that he worked for a private US military company called Silvercorp USA.

    According to Denman, his mission was to train Venezuelans in Colombia to prepare them for the raid. The operation was supposed to involve between 60 and 70 men split into groups of 20 each. They were meant to kidnap Maduro, secure Caracas Airport, and from there get the president out of the country for subsequent prosecution in the US.

    Head of Silvercorp, Jordan Goudreau, later revealed that the company had been hired for the job by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is supported by the US but denies working with the military firm. President Maduro, in turn, believes that the US and President Donald Trump are the real masterminds behind the botched kidnapping.

    Security contractor Jordan Goudreau and retired Venezuelan officer Javier Nieto address the world in the wake of Sunday's botched mercenary invasion of Venezuela.
    © Photo : YouTube / NoticieroDigitalcom
    Never Cease to Fail? Private Military Company Behind Botched Venezuela Raid Suspected of Plagiarism

    A recent report by The Washington Post, citing a member of Venezuela’s opposition, suggests that Guaido promised to pay $213 million to Silvercorp for the raid, but ultimately didn’t pay a dime, according to the newspaper.

    US Pressure on Venezuela

    Venezuela has been facing a major economic crisis, which was exacerbated in 2018 by sanctions imposed by the US on the country's economy that significantly impaired Caracas' ability to sell oil and attract investors. The White House has been demanding that Venezuela’s elected President Nicolas Maduro step down, promising to lift sanctions if he does.

    Washington has also been extending help to the Venezuelan opposition and supporting Juan Guaido's claims to the interim presidency since January 2019. At the end of April 2019, Guaido, reportedly with help from the US, tried to organise a coup in Venezuela, but which ultimately failed.

    Tags:
    invastion, coup, raid, Donald Trump, Venezuela, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse