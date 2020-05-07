Venezuelan-US Dialogue Suspended After Attempted Invasion – Maduro

On 3 May, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said an invasion of "Colombian militants" had been diverted on the sea. Among those who were detained, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro named two US citizens, who, he said, were 'security guards of US President Donald Trump'.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, said Thursday that the Venezuelan-US dialogue or "the ties", that had been maintained all the time despite the crisis in bilateral relations, has been suspended after the 3 May attempted invasion.

Maduro noted that US officials, following the botched incursion, have stopped answering Venezuelan calls, adding that "per WhatsApp, per phone, they are silent."

"We had three various communications channels with three various officials from the Administration of US President Donald Trump, we have sent messages to them but gained no answer," Maduro told Uruguayan reporter Jorge Gestoso on late Thursday.

As a result of the attempted sea invasion on Sunday, eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-operation.

Following the failed invasion, Jordan Goudreau,the head of Silvercorp private security company, confessed on video that he launched an operation to overthrow Maduro in Venezuela and sent several groups of mercenaries to the country. On the video Goudreau claimed that his company has signed an 8-page “general services” contract with opposition leader and self-proclaimed ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido in October 2019.

One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denmanm who works for Silvercorp, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until Maduro is flown to the United States.

The US government and Guaido representatives have denied having any connections to the mercenaries' attempt.

On Wednesday, the RT broadcaster said that its correspondent in Venezuela, Erika Ortega Sanoja, had posted tweets about the US-sponsored invasion of Venezuela as well as its links to Silvercorp, and after that received threats from the Silvercorp USA Twitter account.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power.

The United States and most of Western countries have endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and other nations have supported Maduro.