El Chapo's Sons Enforce COVID-19 Lockdown Measures in Cartel-Controlled Mexican City - Report

As the Mexican government faces a backlash over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has rapidly spread across the country, cartel-dominated communities have begun to take matters into their own hands to protect the public.

A Mexican city is having public safety measures introduced by the sons of incarcerated drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, a video that emerged on Wednesday has revealed.

Culiacan has had a coronavirus lockdown enforced by El Chapo's cartel, now under the control of his sons, which threatens violators with torture if residents break the quarantine.

El Chapo handed control of the Sinaloa Cartel to his sons - Ivan Archivaldo Guzman and Jesus Alfredo - after he was arrested and imprisoned in a high-security US jail last year.

Members of the notorious criminal organisation can be heard on camera traversing the capital of the Sinaloa state broadcasting warnings to stay at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After 10 pm tonight, everyone must be inside their homes due to the coronavirus – otherwise they will be punished. These are orders from above", one person says.

“This is no game, we’re not playing", is heard as the video abruptly ends.

Enforced curfew and quarantine measures will not shock some Mexican communities, which for years have already had similar measures enforced by criminal gangs, armed groups, and drug traffickers who run them, according to Fox News.

Mexico currently has at least 26,025 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,507 recorded deaths, as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador faces growing criticism over his response to the pandemic as he refuses to introduce similar economic stimulus measures seen in neighboring Latin American countries.