Hundreds Rally in Brazil's Capital in Support of President Bolsonaro

The march began on Sunday morning with a large column of cars blocking traffic, according to the footage shared by the O Globo news channel.
People were seen carrying banners denouncing ex-justice chief Sergio Moro and praising Bolsonaro, who joined the demonstration.
#Brazil's president Bolsonaro again joined a rally of supporters attacking Congress & the Supreme Court today in Brasilia, amid #coronavirus. He told them that they had "reached their limit," that the armed forces were on his side. pic.twitter.com/0fY2RZkA6o— Michael Fox (@mfox_us) May 3, 2020
The pro-business president has been under fire from his own ministers and medical experts for resisting restrictions on public life aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
In a further blow, Moro, who resigned in April, testified to federal police on Saturday that Bolsonaro had interfered in judicial matters.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the virus as a "flu" and has continued to meet with the public after a trip to the United States in March, which saw 20 members of his delegation fall ill with COVID-19. He may face impeachment for breaking self-isolation rules if he tests positive.
All comments
Show new comments (0)