Small Military Plane Crashes in Bolivia Killing Six on Board

A military Beechcraft Baron B-55 has crashed, killing all six people on board, the Bolivian Air Force (FAB) said in a statement late on Saturday.
"[On] 2 May, at about 1:42 pm [17:42 GMT], a Beechcraft Baron B-55 aircraft with the tail number FAB-051 crashed while transporting Spanish nationals for repatriation as part of an humanitarian air mission en route from Trinidad to Santa Cruz", the Air Force wrote on Twitter, revelaing the names of the victims.
May 2, 2020
An aircraft Beechcraft Baron B55 crashed today in Trinidad, Bolivia— Love Planes (@Alejand67924549) May 3, 2020
The aircraft was transporting 4 people to Santa Cruz who were to be repatriated on other flight to Spain pic.twitter.com/N6HdMoR1mg
According to preliminary data, the crew reported they were going back to Trinidad due to engine failure, but then the plane went off the radar.
The Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Board is set to provide a report on causes of the accident within eight days.
