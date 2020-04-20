Venezuela Expects Further COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid Shipment From Russia – Caracas

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro. The latter expressed his gratitude to Russia for previous deliveries of COVID-19 test kits.
"The Russian president guaranteed further deliveries of medical equipment and expressed the need for close coordination between medical professionals and scientists of both countries via video conference, which will be implemented in the coming days," the ministry said.
Russia previously sent two shipments of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including 30,000 test kits, as part of efforts to help the Latin American country identify and control the spread of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 256 people had tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Venezuela since the start of the outbreak. The COVID-19 death toll in the country reportedly stands at 9.
