Brazilian TV Host Fired After Proposing 'Concentration Camp' for COVID-19 Patients - Report

Brazilian TV presenter Marcao do Povo was fired after suggesting on air that a concentration camp should be created to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
The host addressed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during one of the latest editions of Primeiro Impacto morning news program.
"Mr President, wouldn’t it be interesting to set up a concentration camp, with care, with the more sophisticated equipment, with the best professionals, and put there these people with problems, with symptoms? Got a symptom? Take the person there and treat him with care," he said, as quoted by Veja magazine.
His words sparked a heated debate on Twitter, with many users saying that his proposal resembled a policy of the Nazis.
SBT TV network, which produces the Primeiro Impacto news show, issued a statement following the scandal.
"We sincerely regret that the anchor used our platform in such a way that it goes against our principles so deeply. To all who in some way may have been offended or even indignant at the presenter’s personal opinions, our most sincere apologies... He was ousted from his duties," the statement said.
A few days after his statement, Marcao do Povo posted an apology for his comment on Instagram.
All comments
Show new comments (0)