Rio de Janeiro Governor Says Tested Positive for COVID-19

Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to his video message, Witzel has been suffering from a fever and sore throat recently, so he decided to do a test for the disease, which came back positive on Tuesday.
NOTA OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/NCl7WlPH9v— Wilson Witzel (@wilsonwitzel) April 14, 2020
In Brazil, the southeastern states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have been the most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In total, 24,232 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the country, and at least 1,378 have died from the disease, the latest count by Johns Hopkins University shows.
