Rio's Christ the Redeemer Dressed as Doctor to Honour Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Christ the Redeemer, an art deco statue located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been lit up to honour healthcare workers in hospitals across the country fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The 38-metre-high statue was "dressed up" in a doctor's "coat" with messages written by children that read "Everything will be alright" also displayed.
The organisers thanked doctors from all over the world in Portuguese, Spanish, English, German, Italian, Chinese, French, Arabic, and Russian, writing the word "thank you" in these languages.
In addition, the statue was lit in the colours of the flags of those countries that have suffered the most from COVID-19: the US, Spain, Italy, China, and Brazil itself.
— Mídia NINJA (@MidiaNINJA) April 13, 2020
gente o cristo redentor, meu Deus que coisa perfeita! it's gonna be okay ❤️ juntos venceremos.— rhay (@skysnialls) April 13, 2020
stay in home.
quedate en casa.
fique em casa.
rester à la maison. pic.twitter.com/vTAXxA4Rym
CRISTO REDENTOR -- RIO DE JANEIRO #EleVive #JesusCristoRessucitou pic.twitter.com/WuBOmpex1B— Rossini Dantas (@DantasRossini) April 12, 2020
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 1.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 108,400 fatalities, according to a WHO report.
