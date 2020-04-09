Top Brazilian Court Bars Defiant Bolsonaro From Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Bolsonaro has been criticized for ignoring the advice of the World Health Organization and his health ministry to limit public gatherings. The leader has proposed a plan to get the nation back to work after mayors and governors unilaterally imposed quarantines in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly pandemic.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday partly granted a motion by the Brazilian bar association to prevent Bolsonaro from lifting quarantines and other social distancing guidelines adopted by regional and municipal authorities.
Moraes added that the judiciary cannot force the president to adopt extra measures. Brazil is the worst-affected country in Latin America, with over 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 800 virus-related deaths.
