Mexico Launches Investigation Into Reported Nightclubs' Offering of 'Sexual Services at Home'

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission has launched an ex officio investigation into "nightclubs" that allegedly offer "sexual services at home" in the state of Tlaxcala amid the closure of public places due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Commission also has demanded that the Mexican government take action on the occasion.

"This is considered not only against the right to health, but for discrimination and possible trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation", the Commission's statement reads.

Earlier, the Animal Politico news outlet reported that some night clubs offer "table dances at home" in the state of Tlaxcala, considered a hot spot for human trafficking and advertising underage girls in Mexico who are exposed not only to COVID-19, but also to sexual abuse and other violence.

"In this sense, when it comes to health and life of Mexicans, it imposes on the authorities of the three levels of government, the obligation to implement effective and sufficient actions in favor of people facing violence in any of its forms, particularly women and girls", the Commission said in a statement.

According to Johns Hopkins University Resouce Centre data, more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Mexico, with 174 fatalities.