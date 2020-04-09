Venezuela Received From Russia Second Batch of Tests to Diagnose Coronavirus

A photo of the Russian ambassador to Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, who is receiving the cargo at the airport, has been posted on the diplomatic mission's Twitter.
The talk is about 20,000 tests, "provided by Russia as part of technical cooperation in healthcare", according to the text accompanying the photo.
#Foto 📸 | Embajador 🇷🇺 en 🇻🇪@EmbSergio Mélik-Bagdasárov junto con @yvangil y @Gerardo_saludve en el Aeropto. @IAIM_VE recibiendo 2o lote de PCR 🔬 #COVID19 que permitirán atender a 20000 venezolan@s, donado por Rusia en el marco de la cooperación técnica en materia salud— EmbajadaRusaVEN (@EmbajadaRusaVen) April 8, 2020
The first batch of 10,000 tests was delivered from Russia to Venezuela on March 24.
#FOTOS | Arriban al aeropuerto internacional de Maiquetía "Simón Bolívar" los vuelos con la ayuda humanitaria de la Federación de Rusia y de OPS/Unicef con test diagnósticos y equipos médicos para ayudar a combatir el #COVIDー19 en nuestro país.#VenezuelaAvanzaEnSalud pic.twitter.com/9XKA1Khs1t— Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) April 8, 2020
