Venezuela Expects to Receive Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid From Russia on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he expects another batch of humanitarian aid from the World Health Organisation, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Russia to arrive in the country later on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, on April 8, a cargo of special humanitarian assistance for Venezuela will arrive in Venezuela from the Pan American Health Organisation [part of the WHO], UNICEF and Russia," Maduro said in a televised address, broadcast on his Twitter.

According to the president, Venezuela is set to receive medical supplies, protective equipment, ventilators, and coronavirus diagnostic devices.

© REUTERS / Miraflores Palace Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Russia's ambassador in Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, touch their elbows while wearing masks due to coronavirus disease while (COVID-19) outbreak at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 30, 2020

"I want to especially thank Russia for the assistance it provides during the pandemic", Maduro added.

Russia sent its first batch of humanitarian aid, which included medical equipment, to Venezuela in late March.

So far, the Latin American country has confirmed 166 cases of the coronavirus, including seven fatalities and 65 recoveries.