Former Ecuadorian President Convicted on Corruption Charges, Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

Ecuadorian Attorney General Inigo Salvador pressed aggravated bribery charges against 24 people, including former President Rafael Correa, his vice president, and several ministers last November as part of an investigation into illegal donations to Correa’s political party.

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa and ex-Vice President Jorge Glas have been sentenced to eight years in prison and have lost their political rights for 25 years, The New York Times reported.

They have been both convicted on corruption and bribery charges, according to reports.

Correa has already reacted to the news, saying on his Twitter page that it's a "nightmare" and "everything is bulls**t". He also expressed concern for his colleagues.

"Well, this was what they were looking for: managing justice to achieve what they could never do at the ballot box. I'm fine. I am concerned about my colleagues. Surely we will win internationally, because everything is bulls**t, but it takes years. It depends on your vote that this nightmare ends", he said.

Bueno, esto era lo que buscaban: manejando la justicia lograr lo que nunca pudieron en las urnas.

Yo estoy bien. Me preocupan mis compañeros. De seguro ganaremos a nivel internacional, porque todo es una mamarrachada, pero toma años.

De tu voto depende que esta pesadilla acabe. https://t.co/TSo83MICa4 — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) April 7, 2020

Ecuador’s Attorney General Inigo Salvador said last November that a complex corruption scheme had been created at the level of the president, vice president, and government ministers to manage bribes received from businesses in exchange for state contracts.

The amount of damage to the state inflicted by the corruption from 2012 to 2016 exceeds $7 million, Salvador said, demanding triple compensation.

According to the investigation, the corruption scheme used secret codes, multiple bank accounts, cash transactions, and other methods to conceal the identities of those involved in the affair. In addition, illegal funds intended for electoral activities were not declared to a supervisory watchdog.

Ex-President Correa and his supporters consider the case against him to be politically motivated.​