Corona Beer Brewing Temporarily Halted in Mexico Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Beer production in Mexico was suspended for a month in connection with the introduction of a public health emergency due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Mexico's Grupo Modelom, which operates 11 breweries in the country, has said that it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands after its activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at cutting the spread of coronavirus.

"If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer," the company said in a statement.

According to the latest data, Mexico has registered 1,510 cases of COVID-19, while the death toll has reached 50.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread within the country and beyond, infecting one million people globally.