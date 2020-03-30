Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Colombia-Ecuador Border - US Geological Survey

The quake was registered at 09:09 GMT. Its epicentre was located at a depth of 132 kilometres (82 miles), 33 kilometres (21 miles) to the southeast from Pimampiro settlement in Ecuador. There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.
Sismo magnitud 5.6: 33km ESE de Pimampiro, Ecuador. 30 de Marzo, 09:09UTC, profundidad: 133km. Intensidad calculada IV— SERVIR CATHALAC (@servir_nasa) March 30, 2020
- https://t.co/FRMZOlXyMD #sismos #terremotos #earthquakes #alertasismica pic.twitter.com/hJ8ADkZSll
