Twenty Three Killed, Scores Injured in Prison Riot Over COVID-19 in Bogota, Colombia

Seven prison guards were among those injured in the riot, two of whom are in critical condition, according to the country's justice minister.

23 inmates were killed and 83 injured after a riot broke out in a prison in the Colombian capital Bogota over poor sanitary conditions amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, the justice minister revealed on Sunday.

Riots swept across a number of prisons in Bogota, in some of which inmates started fire, activating the alarms for possible escapes of the prisoners.

​The National Prison Movement rejected in a press release the confinement measures in precarious conditions for inmates taken by the Government of Colombia and described the actions, taken by the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) in charge of controlling the prisons, as ineffective.

As of now, 231 people contracted coronavirus in the Latin American nation, while the death toll stands at 2.