One Person Killed, 9 Injured as Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes in Mexico's South

"This is to inform that, unfortunately, a Black Hawk helicopter of this institution suffered an accident in the town of Tepecuitlapa in the municipality of Tehuipango of the Veracruz state. More information is to follow", the SEMAR said on Twitter.
Se informa que desafortunadamente un helicóptero Black Hawk de esta institución sufrió un accidente en el poblado de Tepecuitlapa, municipio de Tehuipango, Veracruz.— SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) March 21, 2020
En breve más información…
According to Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Jimenez, the helicopter was carrying 10 people of whom one had died as a result of the crash. He said the helicopter was on a mission to rescue kidnapped people in the Zongolica municipality in the state's southern part.
Momentos del accidente del Helicóptero de @SEMAR_mx en #Tehuipango #Veracruz pic.twitter.com/k0WFd8A8aj— Andrés Pérez (@Salomonkly48) March 22, 2020
A rescue operation is underway at the crash site and, according to Mexican Minister of Civilian Protection Hugo Gutierrez, the injured people are being assisted at the moment.
