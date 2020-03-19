Watch Chopper Prevented From Landing in Ecuador as Flights Banned Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since Wednesday, Ecuadorian authorities have suspended air and road traffic between provinces, while police and military personnel have been deployed to the streets to make sure that people leave their homes for reasonable purposes such as food and medicine purchases.

A video that has recently appeared on the Internet and was captured from a helicopter cabin, shows a road blocked by the Ecuadorian police in a move to prevent aircraft landing on it.

Ecuador has been put under a two-week-long curfew since Monday and it implies the closure of public services - except for health and safety - and the activities of the private sector, except those related to food, health and finance.

As the novel coronavirus continues to gain ground worldwide, the Latin American nation has registered 155 confirmed cases with 235 more suspected cases, while two people have succumbed to the disease.