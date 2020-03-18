Head of Brazilian Senate Davi Alcolumbre Tests Positive for COVID-19

The novel virus originated in China and has quickly spread around the globe, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.

The head of the Brazilian Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), local media reported citing the senator's press office.

According to the press office, Alcolumbre is doing well, without severe symptoms, and is in isolation at home at the moment.

It was the second test for Alcolumbre, who earlier tested negative for COVID-19.

Presidente do Senado testa positivo para covid19. Nota da assessoria: “Depois de o primeiro exame dar negativo, o presidente do Congresso Nacional, senador Davi Alcolumbre, refez o exame na noite de ontem (17) e, nesta quarta-feira (18), atestou positivo para Covid-19.” — Julia Duailibi (@juliaduailibi) March 18, 2020

Brazil is the country most affected by the new coronavirus in Latin America, with over 350 confirmed cases and three fatalities registered so far. The country has partially closed its border with Venezuela due to the coronavirus pandemic, only maintaining the flow of goods between the two countries.

The restrictions will remain in place for 15 days, at which point they will be reviewed, according to Brazilian president Jair Bolsanaro.

Bolsonaro himself has taken two tests for COVID-19, with negative results both times, amid rumours in the Brazilian media about his alleged contraction of coronavirus. Media speculations came after Bolsonaro's press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who accompanied him during a visit to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, was confirmed with coronavirus.