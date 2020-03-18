Brazilian President Bolsonaro Says Second Test for Coronavirus Is Also Negative

Brazilian media have reported that the results of the first coronavirus test of Bolsonaro came back positive, sparking concerns online about his health status.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his second test for COVID-19 was also negative.

In a late-night tweet on Tuesday, the president apparently snapped in response to rumours circulating in the media about his alleged coronavirus infection and wished everybody good night.

- Informo que meu 2° teste para COVID-19 deu NEGATIVO.

- Boa noite a todos. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 18, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Bolsonaro said he tested negative for COVID-19 and urged the public not to believe the "fake news".

- NÃO ACREDITE NA MÍDIA FAKE NEWS!



- SÃO ELES QUE PRECISAM DE VOCÊS! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 13, 2020

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president's son, also said on Twitter that there were "too much lies and little information" regarding the situation.

Media speculations came after Bolsonaro's press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who accompanied him during a visit to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, tested positive for the virus. In response to concern about his health status, President Trump was also tested for the virus, with the results coming back negative.

Brazil is the country most affected by the new coronavirus in Latin America. As of Monday, the country had 234 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while at least one person has died.