Maduro Declares Quarantine in Venezuela Over COVID-19 Starting on Tuesday

Since the new coronavirus (COVID-19) originated in China last December, it has affected over 167,500 people around the world and killed more than 6,500, according to the latest data provided y the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has declared a nation-wide quarantine to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic starting on Tuesday.

Quarantine is a harsh but necessary measure, Maduro said in a televised address to the public and called on the governors, mayors, military chiefs and health authorities to join the quarantine.

Presidente Maduro anunció que este martes todo el país entra en cuarentena social https://t.co/ocHKZhQKDc pic.twitter.com/qCcb8z5kBz — La Radio del Sur (@laradiodelsur) March 17, 2020

Maduro also confirmed new additional cases of coronavirus in Venezuela. According to him, 16 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 33.

Seven out of 23 states in Venezuela have been placed in a partial quarantine since Sunday.